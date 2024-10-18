‘Bhavani Ward 1997’ promises a spine chilling suspense thriller

Bhavani Ward 1997, an upcoming horror suspense thriller, is set to send shivers down the spine of audiences as it nears release. Directed by GD Narasimmha and produced under the Vibhu Productions banner by Chandrakanta Solanki and GD Narasimmha, the film has generated excitement with its eerie posters and intriguing first look.

The movie stars Gayathri Gupta, Ganesh Reddy, Pooja Kendre, Sai Satish, Jabardasth Appa Rao, and Eshwar BabuDhulipudi in key roles. Adding to the buzz, actor Satyam Rajesh recently unveiled the film’s teaser, lauding its quality and wishing the team success.

The teaser opens with a haunting dialogue about how, according to divine will, a person's soul should return to God after death. If not, it transforms into an evil spirit. This spine-chilling concept sets the stage for the suspenseful narrative, leaving viewers curious about the identity of the psycho villain, the mysterious crime, and the nature of the soul that lingers.

With Aravind B handling the cinematography, the visuals promise to heighten the film's eerie atmosphere. Bhavani Ward 1997 is shaping up to be a gripping thriller, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of its official release date.







