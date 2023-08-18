‘Bheemadevarapally Branchi’ on Amazon Prime Video

‘Bheemadevarapalli Branchi’, a movie directed by Ramesh Cheppala, is set in rural Telangana, was recently released by Mythri Movies and received great appreciation from the audience. Now the film is streaming on Amazon Prime. For today's audiences who love nativity movies, ‘BheemadevarapalliBranchi’ shows the innocence, culture and conflict of the village people's way of life.

There is a strong story in ‘BheemadevarapalliBranchi’...The director has shown how people fall into trouble by believing the false promises made by politicians. The director has satirized with his words on free schemes. “Freebies are not freebies! They are burdens placed on us differently. Governments should provide work but not free money to the people,” says Writer & Director Ramesh Cheppala, who has transformed his social consciousness into a visual form of Art.

Although the actors were all newcomers, originality was captured with perfection due to the casting of the actors according to the role preferences. It is a story that wakes society and is explained in an Entertaining Manner, making the audience stuck to their seats for two hours.