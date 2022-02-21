Bheemla Nayak Trailer: The Ultimate Battle Of Duty And Power…

The most-awaited trailer of Power star Pawan Kalyan and Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati's latest movie 'Bheemla Nayak' is just unveiled! It reached the expectations and is all awesome showcasing the lead actors in terrific avatars of Daniel Shekar and Bheemla Nayak and the battle this time is between the duty and power…



The makers and Rana Daggubati shared the trailer of Bheemla Nayak on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "The Ultimate face-off between DUTY & POWER unleashes… STORMING THEATRES WORLDWIDE on 25 FEB".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with introduction of Daniel Shekar aka Rana Daggubati and Bheemla Nayak aka Pawan Kalyan. The battle is between the pride and the self-esteem while Rana and Pawan fight with each other showcasing a few ultimate fight sequences. Even the love tale of Nitya Menen and Pawan also impressed the netizens. Nitya is seen as a peppy girl who supports her husband Pawan in any circumstances while Rana is all essaying the angry young man character. Murali Sharma who is as a senior Police officer will also warn Rana to be careful with Bheemla Nayak! We need to wait and watch to know who will win the battle and what the reason behind their rivalry is!

Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in the lead lady roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai in supporting character roles.

Well, Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.

Well, one can also check out the trailer release posters that were unveiled today to up the excitement of the fans…

Daniel Shekar is seen smoking and is all ready to fight while Bheema Nayak is also seen in an intriguing pose!

In this poster, Pawan Kalyan is seen along with a gang of dancers in a serious pose!

In this poster, Pawan Kalyan looked terrific and is seen walking on the road with the background a few people protesting!

This is the latest one and once again Pawan is seen in a powerful avatar sporting in an orange shirt and lungi.

This most-awaited movie will hit the theatres on 25th February, 2022 worldwide!