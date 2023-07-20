Live
- Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s
- What do green flags in relationships look like?
- BJP protests against Govt, Speaker move: Complaint to Governor
- Taking care of gut health through the monsoons
- 'Economy Meals' at affordable rates for General Coach Railway Passengers
- Nita Ambani looks elegant as ever in a black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at the Met Museum in New York
- Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues
- Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore
- Heavy rains - Telangana Government is on high alert
- AP govt. to move court against Pawan Kalyan comments on Volunteers
‘Bholaa Shankar’ update: Sushanth finishes his dubbing part
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next theatrical release is “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh. For the unversed, the movie is the official remake of...
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next theatrical release is “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh. For the unversed, the movie is the official remake of Ajith’s blockbuster “Vedhalam.” Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister.
Akkineni actor Sushanth who is playing the romantic interest of Keerthy Suresh in this action comedy entertainer, took to his Twitter to reveal that he finished the dubbing formalities for his character. He wrote that it was a wonderful experience working with the whole team.
The movie is on track for release on August 11, 2023. Megastar will be imitating Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in this flick. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead. The recently released second single, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” is receiving a good response. AK Entertainments is bankrolling this biggie while Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes.