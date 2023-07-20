  • Menu
‘Bholaa Shankar’ update: Sushanth finishes his dubbing part

'Bholaa Shankar' update: Sushanth finishes his dubbing part
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next theatrical release is “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh. For the unversed, the movie is the official remake of Ajith’s blockbuster “Vedhalam.” Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister.

Akkineni actor Sushanth who is playing the romantic interest of Keerthy Suresh in this action comedy entertainer, took to his Twitter to reveal that he finished the dubbing formalities for his character. He wrote that it was a wonderful experience working with the whole team.

The movie is on track for release on August 11, 2023. Megastar will be imitating Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in this flick. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead. The recently released second single, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” is receiving a good response. AK Entertainments is bankrolling this biggie while Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes.

