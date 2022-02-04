Big News: Adivi Sesh’s Major Release Date Is Out

It is all known that the makers of Tollywood upcoming movies are unveiling the release dates to have a healthy competition between the movies and have equal space between the release dates. Off late, Adivi Sesh also shared the release date of his upcoming movie Major. Being the biopic of NGG Commando and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, there are many expectations on it! Adivi Sesh completely transformed himself and worked hard to best fit the bill.

Sesh unveiled the release date of Major movie through his Twitter page… Take a look!

He also wrote, "THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE. MASSIVE. #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022. #MAJOR ka promise hai Yeh. #MajorOnMAY27".

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sesh stepped into the shoes of Sandeep and is all set to showcase a few important glimpses of his life. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

Even Taran Darsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page… Take a look!

This post reads, "'MAJOR' NEW RELEASE DATE: 27 MAY... #SonyPictures have finalised the new release date of #Major: 27 May 2022... Stars #AdiviSesh as Major #SandeepUnnikrishnan... Directed by #SashiKiranTikka... In #Hindi, #Telugu and #Malayalam. #MajorTheFilm".

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

