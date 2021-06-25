Big News: Ajay Devgn Is All Set To Collaborate With Dil Raju For The Naandhi Remake In Bollywood

It is all known that Allari Naresh's Naandhi movie turned into a blockbuster with its intense subject. Naresh essayed the role of a prisoner who will be accused in a murder case. After spending 5 years in jail, he will be proved innocent by his lawyer Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar with all her intelligent moves. This movie gave the much-needed break as Naresh was desperate to bag a hit movie.



Well, now this intense story is being remade in Bollywood and will be produced by c under the Dil Raju Productions banner in collaboration with Ajay Devgn's home banner.



Dil Raju and Ajay Devgn shared this big news on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with the collage of Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju, he also wrote, "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi!

Well, Dil Raju is also happy to collaborate with Ajay Devgn. He also wrote, "Happy to collaborate with @ajaydevgn for the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! More details will come soon!



Naandhi being a courtroom drama, this movie received critical acclaim and also made producers celebrate turning into a box office hit!



On this occasion, Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn released a statement, "Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more."



Dil Raju also spoke to the media and said, "Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details."



This remake movie will be produced by Ajay Devgn under his Ajay Devgn FFilms in collaboration with Dil Raju Productions banner. More details will be known soon!