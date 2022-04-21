Big News: Samantha And Vijay Deverakonda Team Up For Shiva Nirvana's Next…

On the one side, it is glam doll Samantha and another side, it is 'Rowdy' actor Vijay Deverakonda… What if they team up for a movie? It is definitely a treat to all the movie buffs and audience! So, ace director Shiva Nirvana, who is known for family subjects is all set to bring them together for his next movie. This great news is announced by this filmmaker itself through his social media page… Along with the announcement, the makers also shared the pooja ceremony pics and made the day for all the fans of these two ace actors of Tollywood.



Sharing the launch ceremony pic, Shiva also wrote, "A special moment cant wait to start the shoot with vd and sam A lovely family entertainer coming soon".

The image showcases the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Shiva with Harish Shankar and other directors.

Even BA Raju's team also shared a few pics on their Twitter page… It showcased Harish Shankar giving the first clap! They also wrote, "#VD11 Grandly Launched Rowdy @TheDeverakonda & Charming @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana produced by @MythriOfficial! Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month. #VD11Launch @GskMedia_PR @SureshKondi".

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting of this movie will begin in this month itself.

According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. The details of other cast and crew will be announced soon!

Well, presently Vijay Devarakonda is all awaiting for the release of his most-awaited movie Liger which has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress and legendary boxer Mike Tyson in the cameo role. It is being directed and produced by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh under his home banner. He also teamed up with the same director for another Pan-Indian movie 'Jana Gana Mana' which is all set in an army backdrop!

On the other hand, Samantha wrapped up the Shaakuntalam movie and is busy with Yashoda shooting! She also signed a few Bollywood projects and a Hollywood film!