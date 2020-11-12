Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil in secret room and Bigg Boss house in tears

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss in today's episode asked the housemates to send a strong contender out of the house. Bigg Boss gave the power to the contestants in the house this time.

Without knowing this, the housemates reacted on the same in different ways. Sohel said Mehboob is strong. Ariyana told Akhil's name. Mehboob took Ariyana's. Lasya also took her name. Akhil also said that he is the stronger one. Monal took Akhil's name. Harika said that her vote is for anyone picked by all the other housemates. Avinash said it's Ariyana. Abhijeet took his name. The housemates have finally selected Akhil as the strong contestant. However, Akhil went to the secret room.

But, Sohel and Monal without knowing this cried thinking about Akhil. On the other hand, it seems like Akhil is super excited to stay in the secret room watching the other contestants.