Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil & Sohel are safe!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is one of the biggest reality shows in the world. Nagarjuna often claims the same in the TV show. Interestingly, Nagarjuna recently revealed that 8 crore votes were polled for the fifth week which shows the popularity of the TV show in the public.

There are 9 members in the eliminations for the fifth week. Nagarjuna announced that Sohel and Akhil are in the safe zone. The elimination now exists between 7 members in the house.

Nagarjuna appreciated Sohel and revealed that he is safe. Nagarjuna also added that Sohel is safe for the next week as well. Since Sohel is the captain of the house, he is safe for the next week as well.

Before leaving the Bigg Boss stage, Gangavva was asked to tell the audiences about the second contestant in the safe zone. She revealed that Akhil is safe.

On Sunday, we will see Sujatha coming out of the Bigg Boss house.