Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss called off the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu : We already knew that Amma Rajashekar who was the captain of the Bigg Boss house got eliminated. So, Mehboob became the interim captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Today, Bigg Boss has announced 'Aakhari Ball' as the captaincy task for the housemates. As a part of the task, every housemate should take another housemate's ball and drop it in the basket. The last housemate's ball to fall in the basket will be out of the game. The housemates got teamed up as couples. But, Akhil, Sohel, and Mehboob wanted to support each other. Lasya got out first followed by Monal, Avinash, Ariyana, Abhijeet, and Harika. Sohel, Mehboob, and Akhil were in the game. As Mehboob and Akhil raised a point that Sohel has already became the captain once, he backed out. After that, Akhil and Mehboob failed to convince each other.

Bigg Boss got angry and said that they are behaving as if they are not interested in captaincy and immunity and called off the task. Bigg Boss added that there is no captain in the Bigg Boss house this week.