Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Captain Ariyana becomes troublemaker for Sohel

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that Ariyana Glory became the captain of the house this week. In today's episode, she troubled Sohel with her back to back punishments.

Initially, Mehboob slept and the dogs barked. Ariyana asked him to pour two buckets of water on himself and he did. Later, Sohel slept and the dogs barked again. Ariyana asked him to do the punishment but Sohel said that he will do it in the evening as he is not feeling well. But, Ariyana asked him again and again. Sohel became angry, threw the mic away, and jumped into the pool. He was angry and was screaming at everyone and Bigg Boss remembered him to wear the mic. Ariyana again asked him to do the punishment. But, Sohel said that he will not do it.

Even during the nominations, Ariyana nominated Sohel. Even Sohel wanted to nominate Ariyana. But, as she is the captain of the house, he nominated Abhijeet and Monal.