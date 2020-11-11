Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Clash between Sohel, Akhil, and Mehboob

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In last Bigg Boss episode, Bigg Boss gave 'Aakhari Ball' captaincy task for the housemates. Every housemate should take a ball with other housemate's face and make a goal.

When Akhil, Sohel, and Mehboob were in the last, Sohel backed out. But, Akhil and Mehboob failed to convince each other. They have been standing and convincing each other. So, Bigg Boss got angry and called off the task for the first time in this season and announced that there is no captain in the Bigg Boss house this week. Mehboob cried. Akhil became very angry and started screaming why Mehboob didn't budge and complained that both Sohel and Mehboob haven't helped him once.

Sohel added that he didn't do anything but Akhil screamed at both Sohel and Mehboob. Sohel and Akhil also underwent a fight. After venting out their anger, the trio hugged it out again.