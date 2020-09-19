Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Exclusive: This Contestant eliminated from Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: At the end of the first week, Suryakiran is the contestant who was eliminated from Bigg Boss TV show. Now, for the second week, it is Karate Kalyani whose elimination has confirmed.

The shoot of Saturday and Sunday episodes will take place on Saturday morning every week. As per our sources, the shoot of Karate Kalyani's elimination is completed a while ago. Karate Kalyani got less votes among all the 9 members in the eliminations.

Although Karate Kalyani performed well during the luxury budget tasks, the audiences did not like her. She was one of the four contestants who got eligibility to fight for captaincy. But, she could not become the captain as inmates unanimously picked Noel for the same.

With Kalyani's eviction, the house still has 16 members.