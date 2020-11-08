Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house in yesterday's episode. But, we already knew that he is in the nominations this week. Now, as per the information from reliable sources, Amma Rajasekhar is the one who is going to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode.

Last week, Amma Rajasekhar got the opportunity to become a contender for captaincy task. The captaincy task that took place yesterday and Amma Rajasekhar participated in the task along with Ariyana and Harika and won the task becoming the new house captain. Amma Rajasekhar tried to take his captaincy to the next level by imposing some serious punishments on the housemates and the housemates are also not happy with the division of works. However, Amma Rajashekar who is in the nominations this week got evicted from the Bigg Boss house. He is going to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house tomorrow.

So many housemates have already been trolling Rajashekar on social media platforms. He is finally leaving the Bigg Boss house tomorrow.