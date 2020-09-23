Bigg Boss Telugu TV show offers a lot of entertainment, especially when there is a physical task in the house. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss introduced a physical task which is the first one so far for the housemates. Telugu TV show offers a lot of entertainment, especially when there is a physical task in the house. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss introduced a physical task which is the first one so far for the housemates.

During the task, Bigg Boss divided the housemates into two groups. One of the groups is Robots while the other group is Humans. Interestingly, the task did turn controversial in the end.

The Robots will have their battery life coming down from time to time. The Humans will have to kill Robots to win the game. It is an inter dependency game but it did not turn that way.

Abhijeet, Ariyana, Harika, Lasya, Gangavva, Kumar Sai, Avinash, and Devi Nagavalli are Robots. The rest of the inmates are Humans.