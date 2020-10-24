Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Jabardasth Avinash not happy with Abhijeet

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On Friday, Bigg Boss announced a task for the inmates where the team has to shoot a film in the house. Abhijeet is the director of the same. Avinash, Akhil, Monal, and Ariyana are the actors. Amma Rajasekhar is the choreographer and Noel is the DOP of the same. During the task, Avinash expressed his displeasure over Abhijeet not taking the inputs of the actors. At one point, Avinash did not like the way Abhijeet was shooting the film.

Avinash wanted to do a particular scene in a different way that Abhijeet suggested to him to do. Avinash openly expressed his displeasure and he later spoke about the same with other inmates. Avinash told that he would have performed the task differently had he got the opportunity to become the director. Avinash also told that Abhijeet is inexperienced and he is just an actor and never involved in the creative process.

The task is still in progress and on Saturday episode, we could witness the film shot by the inmates.