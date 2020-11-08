Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kamal Haasan in Telugu Bigg Boss again!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We all know that the fourth season of Bigg Boss is going on not only in Telugu but also in Tamil. When King Nagarjuna is hosting Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is hosting Tamil Bigg Boss 4.

Today, as a special event the Telugu Bigg Boss met Tamil Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna announced that there is a special event today as it is versatile actor Kamal Haasan's birthday today. Kamal Haasan joined the show through a video call and Nagarjuna wished him. Both the hosts introduced the housemates to each other. Nag said that Kamal's house is full and Kamal said that Housefull is a word they like. Kamal Haasan said that it is like crores of the audience saying Hi to each other. Nagarjuna said that Kamal has to save a contestant and shows the card. Kamal announced that Harika is in the safe zone.

Kamal Haasan gave a message to the Telugu Bigg Boss housemates to enjoy the journey and learn lessons. Nagarjuna also gave a message to Tamil Bigg Boss housemates not to play safe games.