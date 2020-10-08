Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai, Noel, and Divi becomes inactive in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi and Noel Sean entered the Bigg Boss house on the first day but Kumar Sai Pampan entered the house in the second week. The three inmates aren't getting any proper screen time in the Bigg Boss TV show.

It looks like the three contestants are putting a poor performance. Especially, during the BB Hotel task, the three people were not seen actively with the other inmates. All the three are a part of hotel staff team. Divi takes care of the Spa service while Noel is the in charge of house keeping. Kumar Sai is the waiter.

Compared to the other members, these three hardly did any task or activity. It is important for these three to perform well in the house. If not, it is going to be tough for them in the coming weeks.