Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal upset with Akhil's behavior?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Today's Bigg Boss episode started with Monal discussing with Akhil. She met Akhil in the washroom and asked why he didn't sit with him after she got saved from the eliminations.

Akhil said that he congratulated her and went aside as Harika sat next to her. Monal asked if he is avoiding her but Akhil denied her statement. Monal asked him for a hug and Akhil gave her a side hug. Monal said that it is not him and Akhil will not hug like that. She asked if everything is okay and Akhil said that he is fine and is just not feeling well. Monal asked what happened but Akhil said nothing and just left. Monal just smiled and left the washroom. It seems like Monal is upset with Akhil and his behavior.

However, we have to wait and see how long the duo is going to stay like that. On the other hand, both Monal and Akhil are in the nominations this week.