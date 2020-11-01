Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna explores 'truths' in the confession room!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni returned to the Bigg Boss TV show as a host. On Saturday, he called some contestants to the confession house and helped them explore certain truths. Some inmates have problems with others and Nagarjuna helped them solve their misunderstandings.

Because of Monal, Sohel and Akhil had misunderstandings. Nagarjuna called both to the confession room and showed them a clip about how they misunderstood one another because of Monal.

Later, he called Monal and showed her how Abhijeet is talking about her with other inmates in a bad way.

Nagarjuna then called Ariyana to the confession room and showed a video of how Amma Rajasekhar was talking behind her back.

Nagarjuna asked the inmates not to reveal about the video that they saw inside the confession room. But, the inmates got clarity on who the villain is, for their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

We have to see how the consequences are going to be, in the Bigg Boss house.