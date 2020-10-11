Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna promises house to Gangavva

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva shot to fame with The Village Show Youtube channel. She acted in a few films and got a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss house. She successfully survived five weeks in the Bigg Boss house but unfortunately, she could not cope up well with the situations inside the house. Her health has also become a concern for the organizers. They decided to bring her out of the house and the same was aired on Saturday episode.

Gangavva actually entered the Bigg Boss TV show to earn money and build a house of her own. Surprisingly, Nagarjuna promised Gangavva that he would take care of the construction of the house for Gangavva. Nagarjuna told Gangavva that she need not worry about the house and he will take care of it. With the announcement, Nagarjuna won the hearts of audiences yet again!