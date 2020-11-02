Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Noel's special request to Bigg Boss before leaving the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that Telugu rapper Noel Sean who has been suffering from Ankylosing spondylitis is experiencing severe pain and stiffness in his leg. Noel who also underwent the check-up got out of the Bigg Boss house on specialists requests.

As doctors suggested him a few weeks of rest, Noel got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house not because of the public voting but for some health issues. But, before leaving the house, Noel made a special request to the Bigg Boss. Noel urged Bigg Boss not to eliminate anyone this week. Noel asked Bigg Boss to let everyone stay in the house as he is anyway leaving the house on behalf of someone. In today's episode, Nagarjuna said the same and revealed that Amma Rajashekar and Mehboob who are in the danger zone are now in the safe zone.

Interestingly, Noel had a heated argument with Amma Rajashekar and Avinash in the previous episode. But, Noel saved Amma Rajashekar from eliminations this week.