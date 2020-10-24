Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni is not available this weekend for shooting the weekend episode of the Bigg Boss TV show. Although the actor did not announce the same officially, he indirectly hinted the same on social media as he went to Manali for the shoot of his new movie Wild Dog. In this scenario, there is no clarity if Nagarjuna hosts the TV show this weekend. A lot of reports are doing rounds in the media that Samantha will replace Nagarjuna to host the TV show.

Samantha has never been on the small screen, hosting a TV show. If the reports are true, this will be her first-ever stint on Television as a host. Samantha is loved by a lot of audiences and households in the Telugu states. Her presence as a host for the weekend episode will surely generate good TRP numbers. The show organizers are yet to give clarity on the same.

There are 6 members in the nominations this week and we have to wait for the telecast of the episode to come across the name of the evicted contestant.