Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Shocking twist in eighth week

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is going on an interesting note and it has reached the eighth week now. The show underwent multiple twists and turns. Now, the TV show is creating a lot of fun and entertainment. There are currently ten members in the Bigg Boss house with Noel quitting the show because of his leg pain. There were six members in the nominations during the eighth week. Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya, Akhil, Monal, and Mehaboob are in the nominations.

However, we have learned from our sources that there is no elimination among these six members in the eighth week. Since Noel quit the show, it looks like the show organizers canceled the elimination.

On Saturday, it is revealed that Akhil and Lasya are safe but the elimination still exists. On Sunday, Nagarjuna might announce that no one will get eliminated from the TV show.