Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel turns into a 'Pedda Rayudu' of Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that the 'Palleku Podam Chalo Chalo' luxury budget task is currently taking place in the Bigg Boss house and everyone turned as villagers in the task.

Sohel is the village leader. Avinash is the pan-shop owner. Ariyana is Sohel's daughter. As a fun task, the housemates did a Panchayat episode with Sohel. Ariyana complained that Avinash has been behaving weirdly and he threw her when she tried to talk to him. Sohel asked how dare Avinash is to behave like that with a woman. Avinash said that he likes her and she is not accepting his proposal. Everyone laughs. Sohel said that Avinash should get punishment. Sohel then asked the villagers about the murders and everyone said the names of the contestant they have been skeptical about.

Sohel along with some other housemates guessed that Harika might be the murderer. After some time, Bigg Boss announced that his decision is right and Sohel guessed the murderer right.