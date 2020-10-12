Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sujatha drops Bigg Bomb on Sohel Ryan!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sujatha is the housemate who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the fifth week. Suryakiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, and Swathi Deekshith were eliminated in the first four weeks. In the fifth week, Gangavva came out of the house, because of health reasons. As Gangavva expected, Sujatha too came out of the Bigg Boss house now.

There were 9 members in the nominations for the fifth week. Interestingly, Amma Rajasekhar and Sujatha were left out in the end. Among the two members, it is Sujatha who was declared as the eliminated contestant. Before coming out of the house, she dropped the Bigg Bomb on Sohel.

According to the Bigg Bomb, Sohel will have to wash the utensils for the entire week. Although he is the captain of the house, he is not exempted from Bigg Bomb.