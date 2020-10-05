Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith drops Bigg Bomb on Amma Rajasekhar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show witnessed four eliminations already in four weeks. The show enters fifth week from tomorrow. Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani and Devi Nagavalli were eliminated from the show in the first three weeks. In the fourth week, Swathi Deekshith was eliminated from the show. Nagarjuna made the announcement of the same on Saturday but he met her on the big stage on Sunday.

Interestingly, Swathi Deekshith dropped the Bigg Bomb on Amma Rajasekhar who actually nominated her in the eliminations. According to this Bigg Bomb, Amma Rajasekhar cannot take part in the captaincy task in the fifth week.

Suryakiran earlier used the Bigg Bomb to make Devi Nagavalli duty free for a day. Karate Kalyani dropped the Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli by directly nominating her. Devi used the Bigg Bomb to save Ariyana from the nominations.