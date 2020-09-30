Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: These three contestants are playing a safe game

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is happening with a lot of entertaining and controversial events happening in the house. While some contestants are giving their best in every task, some others are just trying to play a safe game. The latter category includes the likes of Monal Gajjar, Divi and Avinash.

Three of them are trying to be good with everyone in the house and are staying from any controversies. This is making them safe in the nominations. This week, Bigg Boss conducted a killing contract task for the nominations. Ariyana, Kumar Sai, Sohail, Lasya, Abhijeet, Harika, Mehboob and Swathi Deekshit were the ones who got nominated this week. During the task, every housemate gave their best to nominate others. They kept nominating people whom they have a grudge on. As no one has any issues with these three contestants, they were safe in the task.



They didn't even try to participate in the game which resulted that they will be in the good books of other housemates next week as well. People are opining that these three people will not get nominated next week as well if they continue to play a safe game.

