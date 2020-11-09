Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Three contestants in Bigg Boss jail

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The fourth season of the Telugu Biggest reality show is going on and the show has been running with less TRPs when compared to the previous seasons.

The makers have been trying each and every possible way to get back the ratings. Previously, the Dussehra special episode hosted by Samantha Akkineni received the highest ratings. So, the Bigg Boss makers are trying to spike up the ratings by getting celebs like Kamal Haasan, Suma, etc. On the other hand, Amma Rajashekar got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. We already knew that the nominations process is going to take place tomorrow. As per the latest reports, three housemates are going into the jail tomorrow. It seems like Monal, Ariyana, and Avinash were sent to jail.

We still have to know why the trio are sent to jail. We have to wait till tomorrow's episode to know about the reason. The promo showcased that the housemates have to break glasses on the contestants they want to nominate.