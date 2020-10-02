Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: War of Words between Amma Rajasekhar and Sohel Ryan

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar and Syed Sohel Ryan are currently not in good terms in Bigg Boss house. When Amma Rajasekhar pleaded Nagarjuna to send him out of the house, it is Sohel who stopped him. But, during the task, both involved in war of words. Amma Rajasekhar did not like the way Sohel played the game. Sohel too fired on Rajasekhar. The inmates controlled them and stopped the fight from going to a next level.

Interestingly, Amma Rajasekhar is still angry on Sohel even though the task is over. Amma Rajasekhar revealed that he will still stick to his words about not talking to Sohel. Sohel told him that he tendered an apology for losing temper but he is not going to give an apology regarding the task. The war of words between Sohel and Amma Rajasekhar still continues and we have to see if it comes to an end, anytime soon.