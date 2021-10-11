Bigg Boss 5 Telugu : 10 members in nominations of the sixth week

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is into the sixth week currently. The TV show is creating a unique curiosity among the audiences. The show is attracting good TRP ratings as well. Interestingly, there will be ten members in the nominations for the sixth week.

As per the latest reports in the Telugu film circles, 10 among the 14 members in the Bigg Boss house are in the nominations currently. The contestants who are in the nominations are Vishwa, Jessie, Ravi, Maanas, Priyanka, Lobo, Siri, Sunny, Swetha, and Sreerama Chandra.

Priya, Anne Master, RJ Kajal, and Shanmukh are not in the nominations for this week. It is interesting to see ten members in the nominations.

The nominations episode has taken place in a way where the inmates will have to place the pictures of contestants in the fire. There are multiple heated arguments in the house during the nominations segment.