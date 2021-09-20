Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: 5 members in 3rd week nominations

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sarayu was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house during the first week. Later in the second week, it was Uma Devi who came out of the house. For the third week, there are 5 members in the nominations and we do not have a clarity on who will stay and who will come out as we need to wait for their performance during the third week.



According to the sources, Maanas, Lahari, Priya, Priyanka Singh and Sreerama Chandra are in the nominations of the third week.



Priya and Priyanka Singh are in the nominations during the second week. Maanas and Lahari too faced nominations already. It will be tough for Sreerama Chandra to handle this now as it is his first time in the nominations.



We have to see how these contestants will perform throughout the week.

