Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: 9 contestants in nominations this week

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations: In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, we have seen that housemates are seen playing some fun tasks like pictionary and are also seen dancing for so many hit songs.

Duirng the nominations, we have seen that the housemates are fighting with each other. We have to wait and see who will get into fights this week during the nominations episode today. According to the latest buzz, 9 contestants out of the 15 housemates are in nominations this time. Ravi, Lobo, Priya, Shanmukh, Sunny, Manas, Jaswath, Viswa and Hamida are the ones in the nominations this week.

We have to wait and see who will get out of the Bigg Boss house this time. Rumors are rife that Lobo will be the one to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this time. But, we have to wait for the official update.