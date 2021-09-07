Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Akkineni Nagarjuna locks the door

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The much-awaited reality show, 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' was launched and has a good mix of popular figures selected across film, TV, music and social media platforms. King Akkineni Nagarjuna returned to the show as a host after the highly successful fourth season. The first episode of "Bigg Boss 5 Telugu" witnessed some spectacular performances from the contestants for this year's edition. The 19 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house after being quarantined. The contestants finally spend their first day in the famous Bigg Boss house and started their journey to win the show. Here are the highlights of the first day in the Bigg Boss house.



The first task was given as soon as the first 5 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. The contestants had to take a garland and pass it over to another contestant by the time the music stopped. Lahari Shari kick started the challenge and Sunny managed to win the challenge. The second task was given to the next 5 contestants wherein they had to identify and search for miniature animal toys hidden all around the living area of the Bigg Boss house based on the animal sounds played on the speakers. Priyanka Singh emerged victorious in this challenge.

The third task was given to the next 5 contestants which had Kulfi eating contest where the contestant who ate the most wins. Though Uma ate them first, she failed to eat them completely and hence Vishwa was awarded the win in this challenge.

The fourth task was given to the final 4 contestants which had them throw a mega sized dice three times each and the contestant with the highest score would win. Maanas won the challenge with a score of 17 out of 18.

The final task given by Bigg Boss had the winners of all these four challenges compete for a single bed out of all the combined beds arranged in the common bedroom. All the four winners had to pick a box wrapped with different coloured ribbons one after the other. The contestant who picks the box with the key would be crowned the winner and Vishwa turned out to be the lucky person. After winning the challenge, Vishwa gave up the single bed to Priyanka Singh for some reasons.

The total 19 contestants in the Bigg Boss house are Siri Hanmanth, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Sri Ram Chandra, Anee Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jessie, Lobo, Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, Manas Nagulapalli, Priyanka Singh, Shailaja Priya, Natraj, Uma Devi, Hamida, RJ Kajal, Viswa and Swetha Varma. The episode ended with King Nagarjuna wishing all the contestants all the best for their time in the Bigg Boss house with a heartfelt speech.