Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Can Sunny break the jinx?

The fifth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is concluded successfully the other day. VJ Sunny emerged as the winner of the fifth season. However, everyone is now curious if he can break the jinx. All the BB winners failed to make it big so far.

Siva Balaji who won the first season, Kaushal who won the second season, Rahul Sipligunj who won the third season and Abhijeet who won the fourth season did not display anything big in their respective careers. So, everyone is pointing their fingers towards the fifth season winner Sunny now.

We have to see if VJ Sunny can do anything different than what others did to prove himself as the real Bigg Boss winner.

Shanmukh Jaswanth ended up as the runner up of the TV show.