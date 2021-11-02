Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 58 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss showing a video of Avinash and Baba Bhaskar asking some fun questions to the housemates. Jessie is seen vomiting and Sunny asks Maanas why his friends are not taking care of him. Maanas asks him to leave them as it is their equation and Jessie has been staying away from them after the secret task.

Maanas is seen talking to Siri that Sreeram used to have an attitude in the starting weeks and he is getting it back. Ravi and Shannu talk about Sunny's behavior and his comments on Shannu during the Pooris task. Bigg Boss starts the nominations task. Maanas nominated Sreeram and Jessie. Siri nominated Sunny and Anne. Sreeram nominated Sunny and Maanas. Both times, they got into arguments. Ravi nominated Maanas and argued with him.

Ravi also nominated Kajal. Jessie nominated Sunny and Maanas. Priyanka nominated Viswa and Ravi. Priyanka and Ravi argued with each other. Sunny nominated Siri and Jessie. Kajal nominated Ravi and the duo argued with each other. Kajal nominated Sreeram. Anne nominated Siri and Kajal. Shannu nominated Maanas and the duo argued. While nominating Priyanka, Shannu tried to just apply the foam on her cheeks but Priyanka forcefully made Shannu to stick the foam plate to her face.

Maanas got the maximum votes. And the housemates who nominated him told that they did not expect that Maanas will show attitude a game like Sunny. Sreeram said that Maanas is wearing 4 to 5 masks. After nominations, Siri again came up and tries to say that Sunny behaved oddly while talking about Vertigo. Maanas says that Siri was the one to again start the conversation. Sunny said it is for getting highlighted and the duo argue again.

When Sunny said that he had doubts about Jessie's health Jessie got frustrated and to prove that he can act normally with Vertigo, he jumped. But Siri and Viswa stopped him. Interestingly, except for the captain Shanmukh, everyone in the house is nominated. Anne, Kajal, Maanas, Sreeram, Jessie, Siri, Priyanka, Vishwa, Ravi, and Sunny are in nominations.