Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Friendship brewing between two Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The much awaited season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg boss is currently going on and is grabbing the attention of the audience lately.

It's not even been a week and a couple of contestants have already started fighting with each other. In yesterday's episode we have seen Lobo and Siri pranking the housemates by having an argument. On the other hand, Kajal also had a heated argument in the house. But it seems like we have been facing a beautiful friendship brewing between Srirama Chandra and Hamida.

When Kajal asked what type of a girl he wants, Sri Rama Chandra said that she should be jovial and bubbly. Later, he is seen talking with Hamida about their personalities. He said that he likes to share everything with someone whether if is happiness or sadness but as there is no one in the house to do so, one will definitely get those outbursts as their emotions always gets piled up.

The duo are seen sitting and laughing with each other. We have to wait and see how far their friendship is going to go reach during their Bigg Boss journey.