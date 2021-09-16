Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Here is the new captain of Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The ongoing season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has been grabbing the attention of the audience. The housemates have started fighting with each other and getting into heated arguments with one another from the first week itself.

Recently, during the nominations, the housemates had a fallout. Now, during the captaincy task as well, some of the contestants have been hurting others and even started manhandling that Big Boss had to hold the task for a while. Who will win the task has become a hot topic. According to the latest buzz, Viswa will take the captaincy this week. Siri is the captain of the house as of now and in tomorrow's episode, Viswa is going to become the new captain of the house.

On the other hand, Uma, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Anee, Priya, Priyanka are in nominations this week. Rumors are rife that Uma will be evicted from the BB house this week.