Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Inmates & their Memorable Journies

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has reached the grand finale now. The TV show is currently left with five inmates. The top 5 inmates of the TV show are Sunny, Maanas, Siri, Shanmukh, and Sreeram. Now, the war has turned out to be extremely interesting.

Meanwhile, the finale is all about the interesting memories of the inmates. As part of that, in Monday's episode, we could see Sreeram having good moments in the house.

The promo reveals Sreeram's pictures with other inmates being placed in different places of the house. At the same time, the promo showcases a beautiful journey of Sreera, in Bigg Boss' voice.

Bigg Boss appreciated Sreerama Chandra who emerged as a strong and key player.

Sreeram wanted to be close to the Telugu audience and get more opportunities to sing.

The journies of other inmates will also be shown soon!