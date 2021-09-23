Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Jessie to be the captain of Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The fifth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on and the housemates are all set to enter the fourth week in the Bigg Boss house very soon.

We've already seen Sarayu and Uma got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in previous weeks and there are 5 contestants who are in nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss this week. On the other hand, Viswa is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss house and in yesterday's episode Ravi has successfully completed the secret task given by Bigg Boss and directly became one of the captaincy contenders. In today's episode, the housemates are going to fight for the captaincy.

According to the latest reports, Jassi will be the new captain of the house this week. Jassi is not in the nominations this week. So, the model got an opportunity to stay in the Bigg Boss house for yet another week.