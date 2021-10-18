Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Kajal is flipper; Maanas is dangerous!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Young actress Swetaa Varma is out of the Bigg Boss house now. In the sixth week, she came out of the Bigg Boss house. The news of her elimination did rounds in the media already. Before coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she has shared some views about the inmates and gave some tags to them.

According to Swetaa, Kajal is a flipper who needs to change her strategies as she reached a dead-end in the house.

Swetaa also felt that it's time for Sreerama Chandra to recharge himself to continue the game in the house.

Also, Maanas is dangerous, according to her. She also felt that Vishwa is getting distracted from the game.

Swetaa also told the inmates that they should maintain a distance from Ravi.

Swetaa is also not aware of the fact that Lobo has been sent to a secret room.