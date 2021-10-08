Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priya becomes the captain!

Bigg Boss TV show is currently in the fifth week. The TV show is getting good TRP ratings. The audiences are also showing a great interest in the show. We have exclusively learned that the Bigg Boss house has got a new captain.



As per the latest reports, the captaincy task will take place on Thursday in the Bigg Boss house. In the captaincy task, Priya won the captaincy. As per the initial rules in the Bigg Boss house, as per a particular task, Priya can never become the captain of the Bigg Boss house. However, rule seems to be changed and Priya has become the captain of the house.



On the other hand, Sreerama Chandra is the current captain of the house. Priya is in the nominations and we have to see if she will continue in the house or get eliminated.

