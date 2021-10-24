  • Menu
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This Contestant gets eliminated!

Priya
Priya

Highlights

Bigg Boss TV show is finally coming to the end of the seventh week

Bigg Boss TV show is finally coming to the end of the seventh week. The show has successfully completed 50 days. Interestingly, by the end of the seventh week, it is Priya who is eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. The episode is yet to get telecasted but the sources confirmed the news.

So far, six contestants are eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Sarayu in the first week, Uma Devi in the second week, Lahari in the third week, Natraj Master in the fourth week, Hamida in the fifth week, and Swetaa Varma in the sixth week.

Among the seventh-week nominated contestants, it is Priya who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Kajal, Ravi, Siri, Anee, Priya, Sreeram, Jessie, and Lobo are the nominated contestants.

The Priya's eviction segment will be premiered on Sunday night.

