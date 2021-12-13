Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Why did Kajal get eliminated?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Kajal is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show but she was eliminated yesterday. Kajal is one of the strong contestants in the house but her performance put her in a fix. Kajal wanted to be in the top 5 but unfortunately, she had to take the exit door. There are multiple reasons for her eviction.

Kajal's friendship is one of the plus points for her journey in the house. Her bonding with Sunny and Maanas helped her a lot.

On the other hand, the major negative points are her twisting statements. Most of the inmates did not like her for her over-enthusiasm in the house. She always intervenes in the issues of others. It had played a spoilsport in her journey.

She is finally out of the house and made her dream come true.