Bigg Boss contestant announces his first movie as a hero

Bigg Boss has become a game-changer for so many. The show has provided a platform for so many to gain popularity among the audience.

Now, Jessie has become one of those contestants who has now become popular. The model who has impressed everyone with his looks and personality in the BB house, unfortunately, got evicted due to some health issues. Now, he is all set to test his luck as a hero. Jessie has bagged a movie offer and the first look poster of the film is out. Titled as 'Error 500', Jessie looks intense in the first look poster of the film.

"My first movie poster 'ERROR 500'. There was lot of surprises in it. Need ur blessings guys, with ur love and support i started this, definitely Will entertain u more people in future," wrote Jessie sharing the poster.