Bigg Boss Episode 50 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's colorful entry with the 'Chitti Nee Navvante' song. He gives some fun tasks to the housemates. In the first task, the housemates have to pick the pillows. Siri and Kajal are left with no pillows. However, Shannu gives it to Siri and gets knocked out with Kajal. In the next task, Nagarjuna asked some movie-related questions and they have to say the answer. Jessie followed by Priyanka, Maanas gets knocked out in this round. Later, Nagarjuna gave a task to fill their buckets.

Ravi, Anne, Lobo, and Priya get knocked out but Anne complained that Shannu poured the water in her bucket into Siri's bucket. Nagarjuna lets her in into the game again. Lobo gets into the safe zone. The remaining housemates play musical chairs. Siri gets knocked out. Nagarjuna asked the remaining ones to pick an object of the color he selects and bring them back. Sreeram gets knocked out. Ravi gets into the safe zone. Both Anne and Viswa wore hats and the housemates have to take sides and throw the hats.

Viswa's hat falls down first and gets knocked out. Anne wins the knock-out task. Siri gets into the safe zone. Anne gets the award and also a superpower for winning the task. Nag said that Bigg Boss will announce Anne's power later and she has to keep the award very safe till then. Jessie gets into the safe zone. Priya and Anne are left in the unsafe zone. Nagarjuna asked both of them to bid goodbyes to the housemates. Both of them hug everyone and enter two rooms. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to go and check the rooms.

Both the rooms will be empty. After some time, Anne returns to the house and Priya gets eliminated from the house. Priya saw her Bigg Boss journey video and gets emotional. While Nag asked what she learned in the Bigg Boss house, Priya said that she learned that she can survive anywhere. Priyanka cried and Priya consoled her. Nagarjuna asked her to rate the housemates according to their performance. Priya rated Lobo with a 5 and said that he should stand on his words. Priya rated Viswa also with a 5. Priya gave a rating of 7 to Ravi and 8.5 to both Shannu and Siri.

Priya gave an 8 to Sreeram and the latter sang the 'Nee Choopule' song. Priya gave 100 to Priyanka and the latter cried. Priya gave an 8 to Jessie. Kajal got a 7 from Priya and Maanas got a 10. Priya gave a 9 to Sunny and said that only he has the right to drink and eat from her glass and plate. Viswa as the worst performer goes into jail. Ravi and Lobo are seen talking to Viswa. Ravi said that Lobo broke his heart by saying that he only comes to him when he needs him. Ravi added that this is the first time he is feeling bad in the past 5 to 6 years.