Bigg Boss Episode 56 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dashing entry with 'Enduko Emo' song. Sunny is seen saying that he cannot accept Sanchalak's decision even if Nagarjuna says so and he did not get physical by kicking the bag. Maanas supports him but argues with Ravi asking why was he calm when everyone are ganging up against them. Anne tried to defend but Maanas says that Anne is not seeing what they did for her and Anne leaves asking Maanas not to do anything for her from now on. Shannu says to Siri that he clearly saw Maanas's acting.

Shannu says to Ravi that Sunny, Maanas, and Kajal are not happy with him becoming the captain but Ravi says it is not like that. Bigg Boss gives Freedom oil task. The housemates divide into two teams and have to make pooris. Ravi, Anne, Viswa, Lobo, and Sreeram are in one team and the others in another team. Shannu is the Sanchalak. Anne's team sings a song while making pooris. Kajal's team makes 50 pooris first but as Shannu is not happy with the result, Anne's team wins the task. Sunny asked Shannu to read the book again and Anne argues with him.

Anne claims that Sunny is just taking his friends' side and Sunny said that he is just asking Shannu to recheck. Anne and Sunny got into a heated argument. Maanas also argued with Anne. Maanas says that they are not making groups but the 5 members became a group. Sreeram, Lobo also argue with them. Shannu is seen smiling. Sunny screams at him saying that everyone are in a mess because of him and he is just sitting there with a smile and it is not right. Sunny also gets into a heated argument with Shannu.

Sunny gets released from jail and also gets into an argument with Sreeram. Nagarjuna greeted the housemates. He said that Lobo did a good contribution in the pearls task. Talking to Ravi, Nag asked why he has been down and Ravi said that he has been like that after his letter got shredded. Nag showed a video of Ravi saying that he want to go out and know how his family is doing. Nagarjuna asked if he wants to leave and he can open the gates for him but Ravi says no.

Nagarjuna asked if he is feeling any injustice and Maanas talks about Jessie's decision as a Sanchalak and Nagarjuna says that Sanchalak's task is final and it is not right for them to go against others. Nagarjuna asked Anne why she gave up and she said her reasons. Nagarjuna asked her not to give up. Nagarjuna talked to Jessie and said that he misunderstood the task twice already and he should not repeat such things as he can sit and read and take his time to understand it.

Nagarjuna tore Sunny's picture and asked what happened. Sunny said that so many are provoking him. Nagarjuna scolded him saying that he cannot show his finger and go against all persons. He said that it is very wrong to judge sanchalak's decision while sitting in the jail and kicking a bag which is in someone else's hand. Nagarjuna gives a task for the housemates where everyone has to select a housemate who has been acting as a ladder in their Bigg Boss journey and a snake who created obstacles for them.

Kajal picked Maanas as a ladder and Sreeram as a snake. Ravi picked Shannu and Kajal as ladder and snake. Jessie selected Viswa as a ladder and Sunny as a snake. Priyanka picked Maanas as a ladder and Lobo as a snake. Sunny said Maanas is his ladder and Shannu is the snake and he is like a silent killer. Viswa picked Lobo as his ladder and Kajal as his snake. Lobo picked Ravi as his ladder and Sunnu as a snake. Sreeram picked Anne and Kajal as ladder and snake. Anne picked Ravi and Kajal as a ladder and snake.

Maanas picked Sunny as his ladder and Ravi as a snake. Shannu picked Siri as a ladder and Ravi as a snake. Siri picked Shannu as his ladder and Sunny as a snake. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to give tags to others. Kajal gives 'Emi Leni Aaku Egiregiri Padutundi' to Sreeram. Anne gave 'Ranu Ranu Raju Gari Gurram Gadida Ayindi' to Kajal. Priyanka gave 'Kandaku Leni Durada Kathi ki Enduku' to Shannu. Viswa gave 'Anthantha Kodi Ki Athesaru Masala' to Kajal. Viswa gave 'Dunnapothu Mida Varsham Kurusinattu' to Lobo.

Jessie gave 'Paina Pataram Lona Lotaram' to Sunny. Siri gave 'Andani Draksha Pallu Pullana' to Shannu. Shannu gave 'Eku la Vachi Mekula Maaradu' to Ravi. 'Oda Ekke Varaku Oda Mallanna Oda Digina Tarvatha Bodi Mallanna' to Maanas. Lobo gives 'Chethulu Kaalaka Aakulu Pattikuni Em Laabham' to Anne. Lobo also mimicked Anne in a funny way. Nagarjuna says that no one will go into the safe zone today.