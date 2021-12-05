Bigg Boss Episode 91 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's stunning entry with Aer Se Karenge' song. Maanas says to Sunny that Kajal is crying and he should apologize. Sunny asked Priyanka what she will ask if Bigg Boss gave her a boon. She said she wants to become the winner or make Maanas the winner. Bigg Boss gives 'Lenskart' task. The housemates use AR features and pick their frames and do ramp walk.



Sreeram and Siri will be the judges. They pick Kajal as Ms. Specsy and Shannu as Mr. Specsy. Bigg Boss gave 'Taj Mahal' task. The housemates share what they learned after coming to the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna greeted the housemates. He asked her to pick a housemate on whom they have some complaints. Sunny complained about Siri. Siri complained on Shannu. Shannu complained about Priyanka.

Nagarjuna also said that he has a complaint on Priyanka. He said Sreeram's legs are already sensitive and she applied balm on top of it and hot water making his feet even more sensitive. He said that Sreeram's legs are like that only because of her and she should stop taking self medications for both herself and other housemates. Priyanka cries. She complained against Sunny. Nagarjuna showed videos of Sunny taking Siri's balls and vice versa and both were wrong.

Maanas picked Shannu. Kajal picked Sunny. Nagarjuna made him apologize to Kajal. Nagarjuna says that Sreeram is in the safe zone and he is the first finalist of Bigg Boss season 5. Sunny and Shannu handovers the shield to him. Nagarjuna says that the housemates should give 3 emojis to the housemates. Sreeram gave a punch to Sunny, Anger to Priyanka, and shut up to Kajal. Sunny gave shutup to Kajal, Anger to Siri, and punch to Shannu.



Shannu gave a punch to Siri, shut up to Priyanka, and angry to Kajal. Priyanka gave shutup to Maanas, anger to Sunny, and punch to Siri. Maanas gave anger to Siri, punch to Sunny and shutup to Priyanka. Kajal gave a punch to Sreeram, anger to Shannu, and shutup to Sunny. Siri gave a punch to Shannu, shut up to Sunny, and anger to Priyanka. Nagarjuna says that everyone got their belongings they sacrificed during a task except for Priyanka and Siri.



The housemates have to sacrifice some things to make either of them to get their sacrificed things. Everyone thought of giving it to Siri but Nagarjuna says that the housemates have to sacrifice things for the housemates they think are worthy to stay in the house. As both are in a tie, Nag gives 30 seconds more to them. Siri won and got back the thing she sacrificed.