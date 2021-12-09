Bigg Boss Episode 95 Highlights

The episode started with Maanas saying to Kajal that Shannu has become more controlling and is controlling Siri totally just with his eyes. Kajal says that she genuinely likes him and is asking his opinion and Maanas says that she is losing her individuality in this process. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Nee Kallu Neeli Samudram' song. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to recreate Sreeram and Jessie's fight.

Sunny tries to make fun that Shannu making some statements and took a U-turn after seeing Anne master. Shannu says that he is getting out of the limits every time and he doesn't like imitations. Sunny and Shannu argue and they left. Maanas said that Sunny imitated him indeed and Sunny said that Shannu did the same yesterday as well. Siri tries to convince Shannu but the latter said that he doesn't want to play.

Sunny takes up Hamida's role. Siri screams at Shannu saying that he is not listening to her words but is doing it after Bigg Boss said it. Shannu says that she didn't say it at the right time as he was angry that time. The duo argues. Siri gets frustrated with Shannu's behavior. Sunny as Hamida makes fun with Sreeram and the latter also laughed.

Shannu screams at Siri. Shannu says that he always became negative for her and she is now saying that he is behaving in a negative way. Sunny and Maanas hear them fighting. Sreeram and Kajal also come. They wanted to stop them but decide that they should sort it out. Kajal says that she didn't like the way Shannu screamed at her and wished that she could talk to Shannu by taking a stand for Siri.

Shannu tries to talk to Siri and makes dosas for her. She laughs and they hug again. Shannu became Sreeram. Maanas is Anne master. Siri is Jessie. Kajal is Siri. They all recreated the scene where Sreeram and Jessie had a fight. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to pick the best entertainers. Maanas says Sunny and Shannu. Kajal says Sunny. Sunny says Shannu. Siri says Shannu. Sreeram says Shannu. Shannu won and got an opportunity to do the vote appeal.

Shannu made the vote appeal to the audience. The next task is that a housemate will have to sit in the hot seat and the rest should make them laugh. The housemate with less laughs will win. Shannu played the task first followed by Kajal, Sreeram, Siri, Sunny and Maanas. Sreeram and Maanas won the task without laughing at all.