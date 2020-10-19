Bigg Boss Exclusive: Monal in nominations again for 7th week

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting the successful Telugu reality show Bigg Boss on Star Maa. The show is currently in the seventh week. Suryakiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, Gangavva, Sujatha, Kumar Sai, and Swathi Deekshith were evicted from the Bigg Boss house already. In the sixth week, Monal and Kumar Sai landed up in the danger zone and in the end, Kumar Sai came out of the house.

For the seventh week, we have exclusively learned that there are six members in the nominations zone. Abhi, Noel, Divi, Avinash, Monal, and Ariyana are in the nominations. The nominations procedure took place in an interesting manner. Except for Avinash, the rest of them were in the nominations last week.

We have to see who will get evicted by the end of the seventh week.